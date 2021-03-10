Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.58.

LAND stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $495.01 million, a P/E ratio of -154.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,725.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.