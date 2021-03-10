GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Up 934,716.7% in February

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,608,900 shares, a growth of 934,716.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,026,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GNCP stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 207,424,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,331,688. GNCC Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
GNCC Capital Company Profile
