GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Up 934,716.7% in February

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,608,900 shares, a growth of 934,716.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,026,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNCP stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 207,424,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,331,688. GNCC Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get GNCC Capital alerts:

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.