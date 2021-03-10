Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,055. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73.

GRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

