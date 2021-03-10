Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.36. 3,373,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.