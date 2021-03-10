Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at SVB Leerink

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRAY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Graybug Vision from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.57.

GRAY stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,131,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

