Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 33.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 207,839 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Ajax by 65.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

