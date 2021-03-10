Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of GPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $291.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.75. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

