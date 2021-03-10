Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

GDYN opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

