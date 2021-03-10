Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.27% of Griffon worth $37,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Griffon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 93,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Griffon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 413,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

