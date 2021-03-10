Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Trading Up 5.5%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.08. Approximately 3,211,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,741,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,638 shares of company stock worth $1,090,031. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in Grubhub by 7,529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,019 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at $60,401,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

