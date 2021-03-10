Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GHLD. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.30.

NYSE GHLD opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

