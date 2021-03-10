Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $247.05

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.05 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.34). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34), with a volume of 1,526,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £682.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 247.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

