Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its target price lifted by BWS Financial from $33.50 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

HWKN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $749.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

