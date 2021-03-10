Head to Head Contrast: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) vs. Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics N/A -56.84% -45.89% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -34.60% -28.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.61 million ($0.38) -5.55 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($1.11) -11.69

Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agile Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 291.00%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients. The company is also developing Allocetra for the prevention of complications associated with bone marrow transplantations and/or HSCT, and acute multiple organ failure. It also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

