Head to Head Contrast: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) vs. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health -47.44% 128.43% 6.11% SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tivity Health and SOC Telemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $1.13 billion 1.05 -$286.82 million $2.02 11.96 SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

SOC Telemed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tivity Health and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 1 2 5 0 2.50 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Tivity Health currently has a consensus target price of $22.13, suggesting a potential downside of 8.42%. SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.74%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Summary

Tivity Health beats SOC Telemed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services under the Nutrisystem, South Beach Diet, and Wisely Well names. This segment sells pre-packaged foods comprising frozen and non-frozen, and shelf-stable products directly to weight loss program participants primarily through the Internet and telephone; QVC, a television shopping network; and retailers. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

