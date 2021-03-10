Head to Head Review: Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) vs. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Equillium alerts:

This table compares Equillium and Cue Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium N/A -60.79% -47.03% Cue Biopharma -1,142.70% -63.69% -50.08%

This table compares Equillium and Cue Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium N/A N/A -$25.60 million ($1.47) -4.59 Cue Biopharma $3.46 million 116.12 -$36.70 million ($1.66) -7.99

Equillium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cue Biopharma. Cue Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equillium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Equillium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Equillium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Equillium has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equillium and Cue Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cue Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Equillium presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.72%. Cue Biopharma has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 135.49%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Equillium.

Summary

Equillium beats Cue Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, an onco-fetal viral antigen for cancers, including solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; CUE-103, an antigen; CUE-200 framework that includes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for Immuno-selective targeting and alteration of T cells (STAT) in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to develop Immuno-STAT biologics for chronic infectious diseases, as well as a strategic research collaboration with Dr. Michael Dustin and Oxford University. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.