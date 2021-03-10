Head-To-Head Review: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) vs. 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Microsoft has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microsoft and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 2 29 2 3.00 3D Systems 1 9 0 0 1.90

Microsoft currently has a consensus price target of $268.82, indicating a potential upside of 18.22%. 3D Systems has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microsoft and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $143.02 billion 11.99 $44.28 billion $5.76 39.48 3D Systems $629.09 million 4.51 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -58.64

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 32.28% 40.74% 16.23% 3D Systems -24.61% -11.38% -7.07%

Summary

Microsoft beats 3D Systems on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL and Windows Servers, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs; GitHub that provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers; and Azure, a cloud platform. It also offers support services and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions; and training and certification to developers and IT professionals on various Microsoft products. Its More Personal Computing segment provides Windows original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows Commercial, such as volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; Windows Internet of Things; and MSN advertising. It also offers Surface, PC accessories, PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other devices; Gaming, including Xbox hardware, and Xbox content and services; video games and third-party video game royalties; and Search, including Bing and Microsoft advertising. It sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online stores, and retail stores. It has a strategic collaboration with DXC Technology. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection under the Geomagic, Cimatron, and GibbsCAM brands. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications under the Simbionix brand, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

