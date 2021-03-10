Head-To-Head Review: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. People’s United Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 21.57% 7.30% 0.92% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 18.99% 4.67% 0.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.32 $520.40 million $1.39 12.99 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.95 million 4.56 $40.24 million $0.78 19.79

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY). People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for People’s United Financial and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 8 2 0 2.20 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 0 2 0 3.00

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.47, suggesting a potential downside of 19.89%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.56%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than People’s United Financial.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 450 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 602 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 29, 2020, the company operated through a network of 37 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

