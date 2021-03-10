Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Down to $406.50

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.50 ($5.31), but opened at GBX 388 ($5.07). Helical shares last traded at GBX 402.50 ($5.26), with a volume of 13,078 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Helical from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 378.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 349.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.77 million and a PE ratio of 34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

