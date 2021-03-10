Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Herman Miller by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.