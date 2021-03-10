Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.39.

HPE stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 283,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

