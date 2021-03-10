Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.39.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

