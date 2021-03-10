Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

