HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 47.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CAAP opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.