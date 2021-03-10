HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

