HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

