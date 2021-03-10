HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $258,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,598,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,095,000.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

