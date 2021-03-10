HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $277,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

HXL stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

