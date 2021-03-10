HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after acquiring an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Aramark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aramark by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,623,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

