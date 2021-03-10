HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,317 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Shares of ODFL opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average of $200.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $227.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

