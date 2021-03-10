HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 574,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,918.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,710 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WU opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

