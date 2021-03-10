HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG stock opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.