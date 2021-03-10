HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 13,219 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,698,000.

IDU opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

