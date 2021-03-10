HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fastly by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

NYSE FSLY opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,024,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $8,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Comments


