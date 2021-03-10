Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s previous close.

Histogen stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

