Honest Price Reaches $0.0202 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $28,969.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.24 or 0.00493932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00066967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00052504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00073190 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00531392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00075429 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

