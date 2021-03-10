Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.44

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 105556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 716,196 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 365,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $17,451,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 666,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

