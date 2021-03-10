Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff Sells 15,300 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $297,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,569.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HBNC stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $851.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

