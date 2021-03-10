Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.30

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,400,583 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market cap of £116.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.31.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit