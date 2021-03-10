Huize (HUIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Huize stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.87 million and a PE ratio of 749.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Huize has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

