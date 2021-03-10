HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,608,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $51,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $30,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HUYA by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HUYA by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $259,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

A number of research firms have commented on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

