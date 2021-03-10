Hxro (HXRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $910,068.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $69.94 million and approximately $910,068.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

