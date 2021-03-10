ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Billion

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003303 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $107.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,866,188 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

