Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Trading 7.9% Higher

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41. 119,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 143,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

INVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Identiv alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $205.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth $285,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.