IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IHICY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.04. IHI has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. IHI had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, analysts predict that IHI will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of IHI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

