IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of IMARA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 131,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,192. IMARA has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

In other IMARA news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $124,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in IMARA by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in IMARA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IMARA by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

