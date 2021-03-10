IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.24.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE:IMAX opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IMAX by 703.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.