Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:IMCR) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 17th

Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:IMCR) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares had issued 9,935,896 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $258,333,296 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

IMCR opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

