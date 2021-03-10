Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.41 ($41.66).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

