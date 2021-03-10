Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 575,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 705,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

